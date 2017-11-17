Joel Embiid, coming off a remarkable 46/15/7/7 performance Wednesday night against the Lakers, says his conditioning level is still only at about “69 percent.”
“I’m at 69%”@JoelEmbiid after his career-high performance vs. the @Lakers. #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/5MbvyK2RKd
— NBA TV (@NBATV) November 16, 2017
The big fella became the first Sixer to go over the 40-point mark since Allen Iverson did it in 2006.
Embiid loved his time in L.A., and says he wanted to put on a show in Hollywood.
We had a great couple days in LA…… 👑👑 of LA #Jokes #NotThatSerious pic.twitter.com/H1ODeIs21t
— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 17, 2017
Per the AP:
“Tonight we realized we had Joel Embiid, and he was just dominant,” said Sixers coach Brett Brown.
“I was just playing basketball and being aggressive, just like I was against the Clippers,” said Embiid, who played 31 games last season and averaged 20.2 points in his NBA debut.
The 23-year-old Embiid, who missed his first two seasons due to injury, set a career high with 16 rebounds against the Los Angeles Clippers in the same building Sunday, when he had 32 points in a 109-105 victory.
“I love LA,” Embiid said. “I love the Staples Center. I wanted to come out here and put on a show.”
