Joel Embiid, coming off a remarkable 46/15/7/7 performance Wednesday night against the Lakers, says his conditioning level is still only at about “69 percent.”

The big fella became the first Sixer to go over the 40-point mark since Allen Iverson did it in 2006.

Embiid loved his time in L.A., and says he wanted to put on a show in Hollywood.

We had a great couple days in LA…… 👑👑 of LA #Jokes #NotThatSerious pic.twitter.com/H1ODeIs21t — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 17, 2017

