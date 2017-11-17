Joel Embiid, coming off a remarkable 46/15/7/7 performance Wednesday night against the Lakers, says his conditioning level is still only at about “69 percent.”

The big fella became the first Sixer to go over the 40-point mark since Allen Iverson did it in 2006.

Embiid loved his time in L.A., and says he wanted to put on a show in Hollywood.

Per the AP:

“Tonight we realized we had Joel Embiid, and he was just dominant,” said Sixers coach Brett Brown.

 

“I was just playing basketball and being aggressive, just like I was against the Clippers,” said Embiid, who played 31 games last season and averaged 20.2 points in his NBA debut.

 

The 23-year-old Embiid, who missed his first two seasons due to injury, set a career high with 16 rebounds against the Los Angeles Clippers in the same building Sunday, when he had 32 points in a 109-105 victory.

 

“I love LA,” Embiid said. “I love the Staples Center. I wanted to come out here and put on a show.”