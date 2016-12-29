Joel Embiid believes that he won’t have to wait as long as DeMarcus Cousins thinks before overtaking him as the NBA’s top center.



Joel Embiid's butt-slapping rivalry with DeMarcus Cousins grows https://t.co/ithLMgaUcZ via @phillysport — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) December 29, 2016

Boogie complmented Embiid’s game following the Sacramento Kings’ 102-100 win Monday night against the Sixers.

Cousins finished with 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks; the 22-year-old rookie countered with 25 points, eight rebounds, two steals, one assist, and two blocks.

Per Philly.com:

