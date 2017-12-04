Joel Embiid didn’t have to think very hard to come up with the NBA’s top center: it’s Joel Embiid, according to the über-confident big fella.

“You looking at him right here.”@JoelEmbiid gives his opinion on who the best big man in the league is. #GameTime pic.twitter.com/9uQ1zEM0mt — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 3, 2017

Embiid won the war of words and battle on the court Saturday night against Andre Drummond.

The 23-year-old finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in the Philadelphia Sixers’ 108-103 win against the visiting Detroit Pistons.

Per Philly.com:

“The Sixers,” Embiid answered [when asked who won the head-to-head battle.] “We won the game. So this wasn’t about any of us. It was about Sixers vs. Pistons, and we got the win.” The Sixers’ big man waved goodbye to Drummond from the foul line before attempting his free throws. “That was the goal going in,” Embiid said. “Before this game, I told my teammates that he was going to foul out and he did. “But it’s all fun. At the end of the game, we hugged it out. … We are just having fun out there. I love having fun on social media. He does, too. So we are just young kids having fun out there.”

