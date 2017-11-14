Joel Embiid and Lonzo Ball are set to face off tomorrow night, and Embiid wants to make sure no one continues to think he dislikes Ball.

The big fella says all the shots he took at the fellow rookie were in jest.

Fake feud alert 🚨 Joel Embiid says don't get it twisted, he "loves" Lonzo Ball https://t.co/jZyZdhbSis — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) November 13, 2017

Embiid appreciates Ball’s approach to the game on and off the court.

