Joel Embiid was thrilled to discover that he’s an NBA All-Star starter Thursday night, but the big fella adds that he should have made the team last year.

Embiid becomes the first Sixer selected to start an All-Star Game since Allen Iverson in 2010.

The 23-year-old is putting up averages of 23.9 points, 11 rebounds and a shade under two blocks through 32 games.

Per Philly.com:

“I felt like it should have happened last year,” Embiid said of his selection prior to the game. “I’m excited, but I believe in God. I feel like everything happens for a reason. So I’m blessed.” Embiid finished third in the fan voting for Eastern Conference frontcourt players. He was fourth in the player voting and third in media voting. “I think this is validation not only for me, but for the whole organization especially after what we have been through for the last four years,” said Embiid, whose team lost 253 games the previous four seasons. “So I’m not excited about myself. I’m excited for the whole city of Philadelphia and the fans world wide.”

