Joel Embiid has always had the utmost trust in The Process.

Perhaps that’s why Embiid—fresh off scoring the No. 3 pick in the Draft Lottery on Tuesday—claimed that the 76ers are almost ready to challenge the Cavaliers and LeBron James.

Embiid told the Philadelphia Inquirer: “We’re gearing up at the right time. When we start getting good, that’s when Cleveland and LeBron will start going down.”

Embiid added that the Sixers could be “ready to win” as soon as next season.

Before the Sixers can even consider challenging the top teams in the East, Embiid will have to finish rehabbing a torn left meniscus.

