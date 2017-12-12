Joel Embiid may seem universally loved among basketball fans, but the Sixers center knows that the adoration is only temporary.

In a story by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Embiid points out that star players—no matter how likable—are ridiculed at some point in their career.

I think @JoelEmbiid might be funnier than the funniest person I know, @MichelleDBeadle. But like all great comics, there's a reason he needs to get a rise out of people. Here's why he's pushing himself as much as he's always pushing buttons. https://t.co/94rU7n2EYV — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) December 12, 2017

“People love you at the beginning. But at some point they’re gonna start hating you. “LeBron. Russell Westbrook. All the superstars. Even Steph. He’s so likable. He does nothing wrong, but some people still hate him. It just comes with the nature of it. I’ve seen it. “I feel like I’m about to go through it. I think it’s coming. People always want something new.”

