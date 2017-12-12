Joel Embiid may seem universally loved among basketball fans, but the Sixers center knows that the adoration is only temporary.

In a story by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Embiid points out that star players—no matter how likable—are ridiculed at some point in their career.

“People love you at the beginning. But at some point they’re gonna start hating you.

 

“LeBron. Russell Westbrook. All the superstars. Even Steph. He’s so likable. He does nothing wrong, but some people still hate him. It just comes with the nature of it. I’ve seen it.

 

“I feel like I’m about to go through it. I think it’s coming. People always want something new.”

