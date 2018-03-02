Joel Embiid on LeBron James: ‘#summer2018goals’

by March 02, 2018
394

Joel Embiid branded Philly’s recruitment efforts of LeBron James during his free agency as “#summer2018goals” in a pair of social media posts.

Embiid wrote that he enjoyed competing against “one of the best to ever play” Thursday night following the Sixers’ 108-97 win against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sixers rookie Ben Simmons added that it should be obvious to James just how good and promising Philadelphia is.

Per the AP:

Simmons is sure James knows what’s going on in Philly.

“He knows,” Simmons said. “He knows. He’s a very smart guy. His IQ on the court is amazing.”

Philadelphia nearly blew a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter as the Cavs, who never led, got within 95-94 on Kyle Korver’s 3-pointer with 2:25 left. However, the Sixers showed poise down the stretch by scoring the next eight points to seal an impressive win.

