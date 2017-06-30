The New York Knicks are in search of a new team president, and John Calipari‘s name is bubbling up in the rumor mill.

Coach Cal, however, says he’s perfectly happy in Kentucky, and has no desire to replace Phil Jackson in Gotham.

NO ONE has contacted the Knicks on my behalf. I am the coach at Kentucky and will be for a long time! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 30, 2017

Former Cavs GM David Griffin may not be unemployed for long—he’s reportedly a leading candidate to take over New York’s front-office.

Per ESPN: