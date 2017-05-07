After the Wizards won Game 4 to even the series with Boston, John Wall and Bradley Beal commented on how “a miss is like a lady” when you’re in a scoring slump.

Washington definitely wasn’t slumping in the second half on Sunday, using a ridiculous 26-0 run to seize control.

Game 5 is Wednesday at TD Garden.

