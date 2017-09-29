In a since-deleted Instagram message, John Wall rhetorically asked Wizards backcourt partner Bradley Beal “who else gonna team up next” in a thinly-veiled shot at the NBA’s super-teams.

“Aye @bradbeal3,” Wall wrote Thursday. “I wonder who else gonna team up next to try to win a ship this year. but who care cause we all we got bro ..DC or Nothin !! #WizGang”

Wall, 27, inked a four-year, $170 million extension this summer, and says he’s happy with the offseason moves made by Washington’s front-office.

Per the WaPo: