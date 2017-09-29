In a since-deleted Instagram message, John Wall rhetorically asked Wizards backcourt partner Bradley Beal “who else gonna team up next” in a thinly-veiled shot at the NBA’s super-teams.
“Aye @bradbeal3,” Wall wrote Thursday. “I wonder who else gonna team up next to try to win a ship this year. but who care cause we all we got bro ..DC or Nothin !! #WizGang”
Wall, 27, inked a four-year, $170 million extension this summer, and says he’s happy with the offseason moves made by Washington’s front-office.
Per the WaPo:
Another eventful NBA offseason, which saw Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving join Al Horford in Boston, Isaiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade join LeBron James in Cleveland, and Paul George and Carmelo Anthony join Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City, got Wizards point guard John Wall thinking. About ready-made super teams, specifically.
While fellow contenders added new stars in an effort to, in Wall’s words, “try and win a [championship],” the Wizards kept their young core intact. That’s apparently enough for the Wizards’ point guard, who is entering his sixth season playing alongside Beal.
“I don’t like new change,” Wall said this week. “I don’t like dealing with new people, new stuff. I’m all about loyalty, and for the organization to do what they did to sign all of us back and have our cornerstones here, it means a lot.”
