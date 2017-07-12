John Wall loves hooping in D.C., but he’s in no rush to ink a supermax extension with the Wizards.

When it comes to making a decision on signing his super max extension, John Wall says: "I'm just chillin'." https://t.co/b71edpfzG0 — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) July 11, 2017

The 26-year-old All-Star qualified for the designated player exception—a four-year deal that pays out the highest amount possible—after making all-NBA third team.

Wall defended his attempt to recruit Paul George to Washington, and says it was no slight to teammage Otto Porter (who inked a max deal to return.)

Per the WaPo:

“Otto’s going to be a great player for us, a great role player for a lot of teams. There’s a difference between a role player and a superstar. It’s a big difference. There’s a lot teams that will make a lot of trades for a superstar,” Wall said. “Look at Kevin Love getting traded for Andrew Wiggins, you never know who that player going to turn out to be.” While Wall reiterated his devotion to the city, he plans to carefully consider the decision that could keep him with the Wizards for the next six years and through the prime of his career. “I’m just chillin’. Just trying to figure out to negotiate it and manipulate it the way you want it to be,” Wall said, smiling, when asked about his status on a decision. “Everybody know where I want to play and where I want to be. Everybody took it the wrong way [when it was reported] I wanted to wait. It’s a big decision. I love D.C. “Everything I do, I do it for the city of D.C., I do so much in the community. If it wasn’t for the love of that, I wouldn’t do it.”

