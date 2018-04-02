John Wall Didn’t Believe Wizards Were Better Without Him

John Wall rejoined the Wizards’ lineup Saturday after missing more than two months, scoring 15 points and handing out 14 assists in a 107-93 win against the visiting Charlotte Hornets, and re-affirmed that Washington is an obviously better team with him on the floor.

John Wall spoke to @YahooSportsNBA about his return from a two-month absence, the frustration of the better-without-Wall discussion, the Wizards' playoff chances & why he decided to bring back, "Crazy J." https://t.co/7MBGjPYl3Z — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) April 1, 2018

Wall, 27, says it was frustrating to hear critics—some of them in his own locker room—suggest the Wizards were playing more unselfishly with him in street clothes.

The five-time NBA All-Star grew out his hair during his long rehab stint, and says he’s going back to his “Crazy J” days (a moniker he earned in high school.)

Per Yahoo Sports: