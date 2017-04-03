John Wall was hit with a $15,000 fine after declaring that referees “made us lose this game” following a 95-88 Friday night loss in Utah.
Wall vented to reporters after earning his 15th technical foul of the season in the defeat.
The All-Star point guard was incensed that the Jazz enjoyed a considerable advantage in free-throw attempts against the Wizards.
Per the WaPo:
“For one, I haven’t been saying nothing to the refs lately because I know what situation I’ve been in but the way they’ve been officiating today doesn’t make no sense,” Wall said. “To shoot 31 free throws to 16. We’re an aggressive team that attacks the basket, that don’t make no sense.”
Wall then pointed to his right forearm as evidence of a lack of calls for the Wizards.
“I had to get this bandaged up because I’m bleeding and the ref told me ‘that’s not a foul,’” Wall said. “It’s getting out of hand. If you want us to compete at a high level like we’ve been doing – we didn’t lose this game. The refs made us lose this game. We fought hard, we gave ourselves a chance but you don’t shoot no 31 free throws to 16 the way we attack the basket as a team. That’s how I feel about it. I tried to get some (technical fouls) rescinded before, it never works for my favor. Other players have and they got it. So, all I can do is just keep my mouth shut like I’ve been doing. I could see if I would’ve got a flagrant-1 but a technical off of that? That’s outrageous.”
