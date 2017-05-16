After playing the hero in Game 6, John Wall faded down the stretch of the Wizards’ 105-115 Game 7 loss in Boston on Monday, finishing with 18 points on 23 attempts.

Wall failed to score in the final 19 minutes—shooting an icy cold 0-11 during that stretch—as he settled mostly for jumpers.

After the game, Wall expressed his disappointment in his performance. Starting at 2:07:

“The only other way I can really process is I wish I would have played better. “Other than that, we had a heck of a season, heck of a series. We could look at this as motivation. “But other than that, it’s kind of hard to think about right now.”

Wall added that he wasn’t satisfied with the Wizards’ season having come up short of the conference finals.

RELATED:

WATCH: John Wall Hits Game-Winning Three To Defeat Boston in Game 6