Despite coming off his best season of his career, John Wall has not been seriously considered as an MVP candidate.

Wall says that slight is all the motivation he needs to keep getting better, adding, “I want to be on top of that MVP list.”

Via Hoopshype:

Q: Despite your monster season, you haven’t been mentioned much [for MVP]. Does that frustrate or motivate you? JW: It just gives me more motivation to get to where I want to be. I want to be on top of that [MVP] list. That’s always going to be a goal for me individually. I ain’t worried about it, though. Those guys are each having a heck of a season too. All I can do is keep improving, keep winning, and eventually I’ll get there.

Wall is coming off a masterful 32-point performance (playoff career-high) in Game 1 against the Hawks.

