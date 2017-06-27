The Washington Wizards can now officially be added to Paul George‘s list of suitors, according to John Wall.

Wizards star John Wall talks to @TheUndefeated about trying recruit another star in buddy Paul George to Washington. https://t.co/mWUEhpe2wi — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 27, 2017

Wall says he knows where his friend and fellow All-Star “wants to be.”

Wall believes George can get the Wizards over the hump in the Eastern Conference.

Per ESPN:

“I am talking to some guys — Paul. I know his ultimate goal of where he wants to be. I’m trying to see if we can make something happen,” Wall said before the NBA awards on Monday night. The Wizards have had trade conversations with the Pacers, a source said. The source added that the Pacers have been patient and no deal with the Wizards is close at the moment. “Look at our team. We are one piece away,” Wall said. “We have the point guard, we have the shooting guard, we have the center, we have the power forward. Our 3-man, [Otto Porter Jr.], did great for us. You can’t take nothing away from what he did. But, [George] is a guy that can guard LeBron and go back at LeBron. It’s a piece that you’re going to need to win. If you don’t have a guy who can do that, you don’t have a chance. … “You got to add another star. You got to add another piece. You got to have three guys. And that’s what it’s looking like.”

