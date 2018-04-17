John Wall Says He Was ‘Fat’ Coming into the Season

John Wall admits that he was “fat” as training camp came to end in September, but the Wizards’ All-Star point guard has since shed about 15 pounds while rehabbing from left knee surgery.

How John Wall returned from surgery a changed man — well, at least a man who’s 15 pounds lighter. https://t.co/K7mBwnxJHX — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) April 16, 2018

Wall blames his love of shrimp fried rice and chocolate milk for the weight gain last summer.

The 27-year-old reports feeling much better physically as he leads Washington in their postseason journey.

Per WaPo: