John Wall inked a four-year, $170 million extension with the Wizards, and says he wants to play in D.C. for the remainder of his career.
“There’s no point in testing free agency,” says the All-Star point guard.
Wall, 26, cautions NBA stars who may have wanderlust and the proclivity to chase rings that the “grass is not always greener on the other side.”
Per the AP:
“There’s no point in testing free agency if I know where I want to be,” Wall said Friday. “I have the ultimate goal what I want to do here. I know what team I want to play for my whole career.”
In an era of players like LeBron James and Kevin Durant taking their talents elsewhere, Wall put his money where his mouth is by agreeing to another contract.
“It’s critical that your star players want to stay and play for the team. That’s not always the case,” said Scott Brooks, who previously coached Durant in Oklahoma City. “We have our three players that we drafted all want to stay here and stay long term. It’s good because if you don’t have your best players want to stay here, nobody wants to stay here.”
Wall said he wants to stay Washington, but acknowledged he’ll see what happens after this contract.
“You have a lot of guys teaming up, which you wouldn’t see in the past,” Wall said. “Sometimes the grass is not always greener on the other side.”
