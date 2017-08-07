John Wall inked a four-year, $170 million extension with the Wizards, and says he wants to play in D.C. for the remainder of his career.

“There’s no point in testing free agency,” says the All-Star point guard.

John Wall is happy with #Wizards, decides not to wait to test free agency, signs $170 million deal https://t.co/DOF0FsrxSQ @SWhyno pic.twitter.com/iZZsE1meQ8 — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) August 5, 2017

Wall, 26, cautions NBA stars who may have wanderlust and the proclivity to chase rings that the “grass is not always greener on the other side.”

Per the AP: