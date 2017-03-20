John Wall, despite enjoying a career year, still doesn’t feel like he’s getting enough respect from refs.

Wall says he’s “tired of these B.S. technical fouls”—the Wizards’ All-Star point guard has been whistled for 12 techs this season.

John Wall has a point — he doesn't get the calls as other stars. But this frustration has him on a perilous ledge. https://t.co/UzotQJbZwX — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) March 19, 2017

The 26-year-old has grown increasingly frustrated over a perceived lack of calls when attacking the hoop.

