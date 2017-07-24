John Wall is going to be in D.C. for a while.

The All-Star point guard has come to an agreement with the Washington Wizards on a four-year, $170 million contract extension.

John Wall has agreed to the designated player veteran exception in Washington, per source, that will pay him a total of $207M through 2023. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 22, 2017

The three-year, $170 million extension starts in 2019, after Wall’s existing five-year deal expires. Wall will get $37.1M total through ’19. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 22, 2017

Wall, 26, becomes the third player to agree to a designated player “supermax” extension, joining James Harden and Stephen Curry.

“Re-signed with the Wizards, man. Signed my extension. You know where I want to be. I love being in D.C. I love the organization. Love my teammates. Love the amazing fans,” Wall said in a video posted on Twitter. “Just had to think it out with my family and friends and made the decision.” “Definitely going to bring y’all that championship,” Wall added. “That’s my ultimate goal and I ain’t going to stop until I get it.” The expensive extension comes shortly after the Wizards matched a $106.5 million, four-year, max-contract offer forward Otto Porter Jr. signed with the Brooklyn Nets, which temporarily made him Washington’s highest-paid player. Wall was a member of the All-NBA third team last season, averaging 23.1 points, 10.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals. He led the Wizards to a 49-33 record under new coach Scott Brooks during the regular season. Washington’s playoff run ended with a Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the second round.

