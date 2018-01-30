Wizards point guard John Wall will undergo a knee procedure on Wednesday and miss 6-8 weeks of action, including the NBA All-Star game on Feb. 18, according to multiple reports.

Wall is averaging 19.4 points and 9.3 assists per game. Washington is currently sixth in the East with a 27-22 record.

