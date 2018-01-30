Wizards point guard John Wall will undergo a knee procedure on Wednesday and miss 6-8 weeks of action, including the NBA All-Star game on Feb. 18, according to multiple reports.

DEVELOPING: John Wall will undergo a knee procedure tomorrow (described as a clean up). He will miss six weeks & will not play in upcoming All-Star weekend, The Washington Post has learned.

Story coming soon. — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) January 30, 2018

Update: John Wall’s timeline is 6-8 weeks. Knee scope is tomorrow and will be performed in Cleveland by same surgeon who did his knee surgeries in May 2016 — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) January 30, 2018

Washington Wizards guard John Wall could miss two months after a knee scope set for Wednesday, league source tells ESPN. @CandaceDBuckner first reported procedure. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 30, 2018

Told @JohnWall had the option for “clean-up” procedure (@CandaceDBuckner first) on knee earlier but opted for PRP treatment in hopes he could get thru the rest of the season afterward. Still wants to play now, but “at some point you have to be realistic,” per source. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) January 30, 2018

Wall is averaging 19.4 points and 9.3 assists per game. Washington is currently sixth in the East with a 27-22 record.

