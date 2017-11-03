Teams aren’t exactly afraid to challenge the Cavaliers right now, and the Wizards are no exception.

During an interview on ESPN’s The Jump, John Wall said Washington can smell blood heading into their matchup with Cleveland on Friday (starting at 1:00):

Do you smell blood with the way the Cavs are playing right now? Wall: “Yeah, for sure. “They’re going through some adjustments of not having all their players, and they’re trying to add some new people to their team. “But like I said yesterday in media, it doesn’t matter who’s playing, you got to go out there and compete. “That’s what we tend to do sometimes. We play teams that’s not as good, and we play down to our competition.”

