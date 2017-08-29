John Wall‘s high school mixtape is undoubtedly one of the best (ahem… No. 1) mixtape of all time.

But 17-year-old Zion Williamson—our recent SLAM 210 cover subject—is building a formidable highlight reel real quick.

In an interview with Ballislife, Wall called Zion “one of the top two, three most athletic players I’ve ever seen” and compared his in-game dunks to Vince Carter’s (starting at 8:35):

“He’s one of the top two or three most athletic players I’ve ever seen in high school basketball, period. Or in life, period. “He just does all type of dunks like it’s nothing in-game. “The best in-game dunker that I’ve seen since Vince Carter, and he does some stuff that [Vince] does in a game without even trying.”

RELATED:

Zion Williamson SLAM 210 Cover Story

Photos courtesy of Zach Wolfe and Getty