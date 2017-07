Versatile forward Jonas Jerebko has agreed to a two-year, $8.2 million deal with the Utah Jazz, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Free agent Jonas Jerebko has agreed to a two-year, $8.2M deal with Utah, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 13, 2017

Jerebko appeared in 78 games last season, averaging 3.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 15.8 minutes.

