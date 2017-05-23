Jonas Jerebko appeared to pull Kevin Love to the ground in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Celtics’ big man thought Love flopped on the play.
Jerebko stood over the All-Star, and yelled at him to stand up.
Jerebko scored 10 points in 12 minutes of burn, and hit a clutch bucket late in Boston’s dramatic 111-108 victory.
Per the Boston Globe:
With Jerebko guarding him in the third quarter, Love posted up and then fell onto his back, possibly pulled by Jerebko, who was called for a foul on the play. Afterward, Jerebko stood over Love and told him what he thought of the play.
“Yeah I thought he flopped,” Jerebko told reporters after the game. “I don’t like people flopping. I don’t flop, so I had to tell him.
“He kinda laughed, he knew he flopped. He’s a great player, but you know, stand up. Don’t flop. That’s my motto at least.”
