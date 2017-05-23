Jonas Jerebko appeared to pull Kevin Love to the ground in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Celtics’ big man thought Love flopped on the play.

Jerebko stood over the All-Star, and yelled at him to stand up.

Jerebko scored 10 points in 12 minutes of burn, and hit a clutch bucket late in Boston’s dramatic 111-108 victory.

