Russell Westbrook might be well on his way to another triple-double, but his frustration boiled over after a play midway through the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game between the Thunder and Raptors.

Westbrook drove and ran into Jonas Valanciunas, missing the shot and falling to the floor. Valanciunas appeared to reach down for the ball, causing Westbrook to take exception.

Everyone got that friend who invites you over to hang out and play video games but when it’s time to pass the sticks… pic.twitter.com/0BLrGV4WHq — Pettywise (@World_Wide_Wob) December 28, 2017

The two players were eventually separated and it resulted in a double technical foul. Don’t try to take the ball from Russell Westbrook.