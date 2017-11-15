LeBron James called up Jonathon Simmons during his free agency last summer, and informed him that the Cleveland Cavaliers were interested in his services.

Simmons was flattered, but said no thanks to LeBron: he wanted to compete against James and other superstars.

Jonathon Simmons wants to become an elite player in time. How much does Simmons want that? So much that he said he turned down an offseason recruiting pitch from someone he respects, LeBron James. Story: https://t.co/75J6gfb3ks. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) November 15, 2017

The 28-year-old found what he craved in Orlando, playing a large role for the Magic.

Per the Orlando Sentinel: