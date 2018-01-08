The Lakers and Jordan Clarkson reportedly have “mutual desire” to find a trade before the deadline on February 8.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have also made Julius Randle and Larry Nance Jr available.

Clarkson, 25, is set to earn roughly 25.9 million over the next two seasons.

Thirty days until the NBA’s trade deadline: Buyers, sellers and movers who’ll shape the month. https://t.co/YKQokkUMsp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2018

The Los Angeles Lakers, needing to shed salary for summer free agency, had been hopeful of waiting until the end of the season to move Jordan Clarkson — owed $26 million beyond this season — but there’s a mutual desire to find something sooner than later. The Lakers have made it clear that Clarkson, Julius Randle and Larry Nance are available.

RELATED:

Lakers Hold Team Meeting To Vent Frustrations