Shortly after coming to terms with Jose Calderon on a $415,000 deal for their 15th roster spot, Kevin Durant hurt his left knee, and the Golden State Warriors had to let the veteran guard go to make room for Matt Barnes.

But don’t feel bad for Calderon: he got a nice chunk of change and a sure-to-be coveted unworn jersey out of the whole thing.

Warriors sign Matt Barnes, waive Jose Calderon. But there was still this jersey outside of the visiting locker room in Chicago: pic.twitter.com/EKUFUlMUZM — Michael Singer (@msinger) March 2, 2017

Dubs head coach Steve Kerr said the front-office honoring the pact was a no-brainer.

Steve Kerr on the decision to still pay Jose Calderon what was agreed upon: "There was no way Joe Lacob was not going to honor it" pic.twitter.com/Pic59IiVbP — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 3, 2017

