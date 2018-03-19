Josh Jackson: Draymond Was Calling Out Moves Before I Did Them

Suns rookie Josh Jackson played against his longtime mentor, Draymond Green, for the first time on Saturday.

After the game—a 124-109 Warriors win—Jackson said Green knows his game so well that “he was actually calling out a couple of my moves before I did them.”

“He actually knows me pretty well. He was actually calling out a couple of my moves before I did them.

“He got really excited one time. I think Zaza knocked the ball off of my foot and it went out of bounds. It was real fun to be out there playing against him.” […]

“I think there were a couple of possessions where he felt I should have shot the ball and I took one too many dribbles. He was just telling me, ‘Next time, you should shoot that.’ Just a veteran helping a rookie.”