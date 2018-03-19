Josh Jackson: Draymond Was Calling Out Moves Before I Did Them

by March 19, 2018
1,799
josh jackson draymond green

Suns rookie Josh Jackson played against his longtime mentor, Draymond Green, for the first time on Saturday.

After the game—a 124-109 Warriors win—Jackson said Green knows his game so well that “he was actually calling out a couple of my moves before I did them.”

“He actually knows me pretty well. He was actually calling out a couple of my moves before I did them.

“He got really excited one time. I think Zaza knocked the ball off of my foot and it went out of bounds. It was real fun to be out there playing against him.” […]

“I think there were a couple of possessions where he felt I should have shot the ball and I took one too many dribbles. He was just telling me, ‘Next time, you should shoot that.’ Just a veteran helping a rookie.”

 
You Might Also Like
draymond green anthony davis mvp
NBA

Draymond Green Says Anthony Davis Could Win MVP This Season

1 week ago
545
NBA

Draymond Green: Pelicans More Impressive Than Rockets

1 week ago
3,509
warriors african american museum visit
SLAMTV

Warriors Visit African American History Museum With D.C. Kids

2 weeks ago
561
NBA

Draymond Green: Rockets ‘Built to Be Us’

3 weeks ago
4,703
jerry west warriors
NBA

Jerry West Speaks About The Warriors Four All-Stars

3 weeks ago
3,393
NBA

Steve Kerr Lets Warriors Players Coach vs Suns

1 month ago
1,041

TRENDING


Most Recent

Tankathon.com Helps NBA Fans Embrace The Suck

10 mins ago
87
lebron james tyronn lue

LeBron James: Losing Tyronn Lue ‘Like Losing One of Your Best Players’

28 mins ago
246
kevin durant jarrett jack stephen curry

Kevin Durant Asked Jarrett Jack About Stephen Curry Before Joining Warriors

45 mins ago
551
chris paul gerald green fine

Chris Paul Will Pay Gerald Green’s Fine for Shove, Ejection

1 hour ago
672
steven adams serge ibaka

Steven Adams on Ibaka Groin Kick: ‘Serge Is Not The Most Coordinated Guy’

2 hours ago
585