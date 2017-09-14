Josh Richardson and the Miami Heat have reportedly come to terms on a four-year, $42 million contract extension.
ESPN story on Josh Richardson reaching agreement on a $42M contract extension with Miami. https://t.co/YPF3Hv8leA
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 13, 2017
The pact is said to include a player option on the fourth year.
The 23-year-old guard averaged 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season, and started in 34 games.
Per ESPN:
Richardson’s agents with BDA Sports, Bill Duffy and Erik Kabe, finalized several weeks of talks with Heat officials Wednesday.
Richardson has been one of the Heat’s great scouting and player development success stories, rising from the 40th pick in the 2015 NBA draft out of Tennessee to one of the franchises’ young cornerstones.
He has won the trust of coach Erik Spoelstra in his development as a two-way player.
