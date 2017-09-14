Josh Richardson and the Miami Heat have reportedly come to terms on a four-year, $42 million contract extension.

ESPN story on Josh Richardson reaching agreement on a $42M contract extension with Miami. https://t.co/YPF3Hv8leA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 13, 2017

The pact is said to include a player option on the fourth year.

The 23-year-old guard averaged 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season, and started in 34 games.

Per ESPN: