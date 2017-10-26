The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly reached an agreement with free agent forward Josh Smith.

The Pels were able to acquire Smith, who last played in the NBA in 2015-16 with the Houston Rockets, under an injury hardship exception.

Story on 12-year veteran Josh Smith joining the Pelicans, with All-Star Anthony Davis questionable for Thursday: https://t.co/CEgdOvfqYR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 25, 2017

Anthony Davis went down with a left knee injury Tuesday night, and is listed as questionable for Thursday’s matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

