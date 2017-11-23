JR Smith says the Cleveland Cavaliers won’t truly focus on Boston’s hot start to the season until after the NBA All-Star break.

The Celtics’ 16-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday night in Miami.

The Cavs (11-7) are currently rolling, having won six in a row.

“Nah,” JR Smith told B/R when asked if they’re paying attention to the league-leading Celtics. “It’s too early. Too early. We don’t start paying attention until after All-Star break when you see teams spacing out (in the standings). You start getting your best shot after the All-Star break.” Smith cautioned, however, the Cavs can’t spend too much time playing catchup or it can come back to bite them in April, May and June. “Last year we were coming off winning a championship (in 2016) and we got ahead of ourselves,” Smith said. “We should’ve been the one seed but Boston had a good year. We took steps further back when we shouldn’t have.”

