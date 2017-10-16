The Celtics may have made some big moves in the offseason, but JR Smith still doesn’t think Boston poses “a big threat” to the Cavaliers.

Asked if the Celtics are a bigger challenge this season, Smith replied, “Not really” (starting at 0:53):

Are the Celtics a greater challenge than last season? JR: “Not really. Yeah, they have [Kyrie] but last year, they had Isaiah [Thomas]. “Avery [Bradley] and Gordon [Hayward], obviously, they bring different things to the floor. Gordon’s a better offensive player, but obviously Avery’s a better defender. Pretty much a wash there.” […] “I think they’re the same. I won’t say the same team because of different people in different jerseys. “But I don’t really pose that as a big threat to us.”

RELATED:

JR Smith ‘Hurt’ By Move to Bench