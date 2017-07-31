Tracy McGrady‘s defensive belief that, odds-wise, it’s easier to win an NBA title than it is to get enshrined into the Hall of Fame triggered JR Smith‘s anger and indignation.

Smith called T-Mac’s comments “dumb as hell” in a tweetstorm.

Smith shot back that “people who did nothing make the hall.”

This man really said "anyone can win a ring but not everyone can make it to the Hall Of Fame?" Soooo no one else thinks that dumb as hell??? — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) July 31, 2017

FACTS!! People who did nothing make the hall!! If it was like MLB ok but Basketball hall a fame you can build a park an get in!! https://t.co/0gEkFoQ7hN — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) July 31, 2017