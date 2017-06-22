JR Smith‘s social media presence has, once again, gotten him in some hot water.

Smith posted a “good bye Cavs” message on his Facebook page, only to quickly detete it.

J.R. Smith posted this on his Facebook page, but quickly deleted it 👀 pic.twitter.com/lzyH47aqeB — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 21, 2017

Smith says he’s not going anywhere.

Idk what's going on with social media but this is crazy. I'm not leaving the #Cavs — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) June 21, 2017

The 31-year-old shooting guard inked a four-year, $57 million deal with Cleveland last year.