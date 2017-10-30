JR Smith launched a counter-attack against professional television yeller Stephen A. Smith over his criticism of Smith wearing a hoodie while sitting on the bench.

This man is always reaching. What does me wearing my Hoodie on the bench have anything todo with reminding “white people” of #trayvon — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) October 28, 2017

One they shouldn’t forget about him! An 2 how does me out of all 450+ Nba players. Like seriously keep my name out ya mouth. @stephenasmith — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) October 28, 2017

You want to talk about me not playing that’s fine but don’t try an put me in something I have nothing todo with. An I’m not the only one! — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) October 28, 2017

Show been trash sine #skip left anyway — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) October 28, 2017

The Cavs’ guard ridiculed Smith’s suggestion that wearing a hoodie on the bench could somehow become racially-charged.

Stephen A. defended his position, claiming his problem is with Nike producing warm-up gear featuring hoodies.

