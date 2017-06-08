Following a demoralizing 118-113 Game 3 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, JR Smith defiantly tweeted his belief in Cleveland’s chances: “Cavs in 7.”

Shortly thereafter, the message vanished, and Smith claimed he was hacked.

Smith finished with 16 points as the defending NBA champs fell down a 3-0 hole in the Finals.

“I got out of the shower and my phone was buzzing. I did not tweet that,” Smith told me as he walked out of the locker room after his postgame interview session before a crowd of cameras at his locker.

 

“I’m smarter than that.”

 

It was proof for fans that J.R. believes.

 

“I do believe,” Smith said. “But I didn’t tweet that. I would be much smarter than that to tweet that at literally 12:04, right after the game.”