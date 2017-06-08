Following a demoralizing 118-113 Game 3 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, JR Smith defiantly tweeted his belief in Cleveland’s chances: “Cavs in 7.”

Shortly thereafter, the message vanished, and Smith claimed he was hacked.

J.R. Smith's inspirational "Cavs in 7" postgame tweet? He told me he was hacked. "I'm smarter than that." https://t.co/5jPparTS1J — Doug Lesmerises (@DougLesmerises) June 8, 2017

Smith finished with 16 points as the defending NBA champs fell down a 3-0 hole in the Finals.

Per Cleveland.com: