Following a demoralizing 118-113 Game 3 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, JR Smith defiantly tweeted his belief in Cleveland’s chances: “Cavs in 7.”
Shortly thereafter, the message vanished, and Smith claimed he was hacked.
J.R. Smith's inspirational "Cavs in 7" postgame tweet? He told me he was hacked. "I'm smarter than that." https://t.co/5jPparTS1J
— Doug Lesmerises (@DougLesmerises) June 8, 2017
Smith finished with 16 points as the defending NBA champs fell down a 3-0 hole in the Finals.
Per Cleveland.com:
“I got out of the shower and my phone was buzzing. I did not tweet that,” Smith told me as he walked out of the locker room after his postgame interview session before a crowd of cameras at his locker.
“I’m smarter than that.”
It was proof for fans that J.R. believes.
“I do believe,” Smith said. “But I didn’t tweet that. I would be much smarter than that to tweet that at literally 12:04, right after the game.”
