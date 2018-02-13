JR Smith Wanted To Bench Himself Earlier In The Season

Cavaliers guard JR Smith says he nearly benched himself while going through a slump to start the season.

In a story by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Smith says his confidence has finally returned.

New story: JR Smith tells ESPN things got so bad at times this season, he considered going to Ty Lue to take him out. Now, back in a groove, he's glad his coach stuck with him https://t.co/S6v5H4xsVD — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 13, 2018