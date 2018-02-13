JR Smith Wanted To Bench Himself Earlier In The Season

by February 13, 2018

jr smith bench himself

Cavaliers guard JR Smith says he nearly benched himself while going through a slump to start the season.

In a story by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Smith says his confidence has finally returned.

Smith is returning to his “When in doubt, shoot” credo on the court — a significant shift in confidence from a guy who was tempted to bench himself earlier in the season.

“There were times when I wanted to go to [Lue] and be like, ‘Listen, man, I’m not playing well. Why not take me out?'” said Smith, who in 14 games this season has scored three points or fewer. “Fortunately, I didn’t and just stuck with it.”

 
