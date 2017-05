Julius Erving knows all about the big the stage that is the NBA Finals. Dr. J won two ABA championships and one NBA championship during his Hall of Fame career and can tell you straight up that a player is always judged on if they won a ring or not.

In the latest NBA spot, Erving describes “the ultimate stage” and what it takes for players to reach their goal. Check it above.

Related

Respect The Game Episode 48: Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving