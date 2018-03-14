Julius Randle Says Nikola Jokic Tried To Dislocate His Shoulder

Lakers forward Julius Randle said that Nikola Jokic hooked his arm and tried to dislocate his shoulder.

After what he felt was a dirty play by Jokic, Randle confronted the Nuggets center during the closing minute of the Lakers’ 112-103 win.

After the game, Randle told reporters that Jokic tried to “pull my shoulder out of place.”

“He was coming down flailing. Flopping his arms and stuff. That’s fine. That’s his game. But when you hook my arm and try to pull my shoulder out of place, I don’t like that.”

RELATED:

Luke Walton Calls Julius Randle Best One-on-One Defender in NBA