Lakers forward Julius Randle is “very unlikely” to have a future in Los Angeles, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

A restricted free agent after this season, Randle may be the odd man out as the Lakers prepare to sign a couple max players in 2018.

Here’s more from Woj:

“One player whose future is very unlikely to continue with the Lakers is Julius Randle, their third-year forward. “Rob Pelinka, their general manager, and Magic Johnson, their president, will be faced with this question: Do they look to trade Randle between now and the February trade deadline and get back potentially a first-round draft pick for him, or do they roll the dice and wait until summer when he’s a restricted free agent?”

