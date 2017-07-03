Justin Holiday and the Chicago Bulls agreed to a two-year, $9 million deal on Sunday.

Holiday, 28, played 28 games for Chicago in 2016 before he was traded to the Knicks as part of the Derrick Rose trade.

Holiday also received significant interest from the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources said.

Holiday’s agents, Charles Briscoe and Jason Glushon, finalized the fully guaranteed contract with the Bulls on Sunday night, league sources said.