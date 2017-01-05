The Miami Heat announced Wednesday night that second-year forward Justise Winslow will likely miss the remainder of the season following right shoulder surgery.

Winslow, 20, was hurt on the final play of Friday’s road loss to the Boston Celtics.



Justise Winslow will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder & is likely out for the remainder of the season. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 5, 2017





Spo on Winslow: "I really feel for him because I know how much time he put in this summer. He's put in as much time as anybody." — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 5, 2017

The tenth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft was averaging 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

