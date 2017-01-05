The Miami Heat announced Wednesday night that second-year forward Justise Winslow will likely miss the remainder of the season following right shoulder surgery.
Winslow, 20, was hurt on the final play of Friday’s road loss to the Boston Celtics.
Justise Winslow will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder & is likely out for the remainder of the season.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 5, 2017
Spo on Winslow: "I really feel for him because I know how much time he put in this summer. He's put in as much time as anybody."
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 5, 2017
The tenth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft was averaging 10.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
Per the Sun-Sentinel:
“Justise was checked out by Dr. [Harlan] Selesnick on Monday,” [head coach Erik] Spoelstra said of the team physician, “found that he has a torn labrum, so we sent him out to get a second opinion. They confirmed it. So that’s going to require surgery. He’s going to have surgery [Thursday]. He’ll likely be out the rest of the season.”
Spoelstra said he felt from the moment that Winslow was injured that it was not as benign as it initially appeared.
“It was that last tangle up with (Al) Horford,” he said. “I didn’t like the way it looked as I saw it. And then, talking him on the plane afterwards, I didn’t like how he was describing it. […] And he’s such a tough kid. And you really feel for him. And he said he felt fine, that he was moving around on the plane. He said, ‘I’m playing the next game.’ But as he was describing it, I left with just a pit in my stomach, when he said it felt like it popped out and then just popped it back in. But he said he would be ready to go.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus