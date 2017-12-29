After getting the better of Joel Embiid on Thursday, Jusuf Nurkic said Embiid is more about skill than toughness.

Nurkic wasn’t shy about sharing his feelings on Embiid after the Blazers’ 114-110 come-from-behind win against the Sixers.

"He tries to be more famous than a player… He’s a skill player who is getting tired, it looks like…" @bosnianbeast27 on @JoelEmbiid #ripcity pic.twitter.com/65BHN7jFbg — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) December 29, 2017

How tough is Embiid to play against? Nurkic: “He tries to be more famous than a player. I respect him. He’s a good player. “He’s not about tough. He’s a skill player, who is getting tired it looks like. “When you play defense on him and play offense on him and attack him, he gets tired more.”

