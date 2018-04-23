Jusuf Nurkic Wants To Re-Sign With The Portland Trail Blazers

by April 23, 2018
277

The 2017-18 campaign ended Saturday for the Blazers, with the Pelicans completing a surprising sweep of the West’s No. 3 seed.

Among the many questions the organization must now tackle is whether to bring back center Jusuf Nurkic, who will hit restricted free agency.

Nurkic made it extremely clear right away that he wants to remain in Portland, via Kerry Eggers of the Portland Tribune.

“Everybody knows I want to be here,” Nurkic said. “I found my home here. But I can’t control those things. It needs to be both sides. I did my part on the court. My agent and [Portland management] need to do the rest.”

The big man was traded to the Blazers in February of 2017. He averaged 14.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game this season.

Jusuf Nurkic Earns Respect for Contesting LeBron James' Dunk

 
