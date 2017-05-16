Kareem Abdul-Jabbar attempted to clarify controversial comments he made last year, when he called Dirk Nowitzki a “one-trick pony” who fell short of a “dominant career.”

Kareem walked back his criticism late last week, and gave Dirk his props.

From #TheJump: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with some thoughtful words for @swish41 + a playful congrats to @KingJames for breaking his playoff mark pic.twitter.com/6cB0nJlYeC — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 10, 2017

The Hall of Fame center says his statements were “misconstrued.”

Per USA Today: