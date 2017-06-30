Karl-Anthony Towns welcomed Jimmy Butler to Minnesota with open arms, and says he’s ready to be build something special.
KAT to JB: "I was bringing wolves to playoffs with or w/o you. I'm so happy to have someone to share the burden."
— Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) June 29, 2017
KAT says Butler can help him create a Timberwolves dynasty.
Butler is already shopping for sidekicks to help him and Towns take Minny to the next level.
Per the AP:
Towns, who attended the event Thursday, didn’t hold back. He said the Timberwolves trio should already be “in that conversation” among the NBA’s best.
“This is what dynasties are made of,” Towns said.
“The league is going to be looking at us differently,” Towns said. “When you’re talking about one of the top players in the NBA being added to your squad, the whole focus changes.”
Free agents can officially begin speaking to teams on Saturday.
“Get them on the phone, try to buy them some dinner, maybe buy them a bottle of wine,” Butler said. “I don’t know. We’ll find out.”
