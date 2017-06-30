Karl-Anthony Towns welcomed Jimmy Butler to Minnesota with open arms, and says he’s ready to be build something special.

KAT to JB: "I was bringing wolves to playoffs with or w/o you. I'm so happy to have someone to share the burden." — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) June 29, 2017

KAT says Butler can help him create a Timberwolves dynasty.

Butler is already shopping for sidekicks to help him and Towns take Minny to the next level.

Per the AP: