Karl-Anthony Towns thinks it’s “just a matter of time” before he grabs the mantle as the NBA’s best player.
"I felt coming into the league I could be (the best player) easily (in time),” @KarlTowns to @TheUndefeated https://t.co/es9biapTSR #NBA
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) September 29, 2017
Towns, 21, is coming off a season with averages of 25.1 points on 54.2 percent shooting from the field, 12.3 rebounds and a 36.7 percent clip from 3-point range.
KAT’s main goal is leading the Minnesota Timberwolves back into the postseason.
Per The Undefeated:
“My confidence has always been so high. I felt coming into the league I could be that easily,” Towns said [last] week after practice at the University of California, San Diego. “I always knew it was just a matter of time.
“But before I was even drafted, I felt that I had that ability, faith and confidence in myself to do that regardless to what team I’m with. I’m very blessed to be with the Timberwolves, because with them I’ve expedited that process a lot.”
The 2016 NBA Rookie of the Year will be just 22 years old on Nov. 15.
“That is definitely something that I see in my sight [being the best]. I’m getting better every year,” Towns said. “I’m getting smarter. I’m getting faster, quicker, so I feel like I can easily be that. It’s just a matter of time for me. With that time that it takes to get there, I want to have a lot of experience in the playoffs. Hopefully, we make it deep and win some championships along the way so when I’m in my prime I have all the experience to take whatever team I’m fortunate to be with, hopefully the Timberwolves, to get more championship runs.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus