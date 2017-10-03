Karl-Anthony Towns thinks it’s “just a matter of time” before he grabs the mantle as the NBA’s best player.

Towns, 21, is coming off a season with averages of 25.1 points on 54.2 percent shooting from the field, 12.3 rebounds and a 36.7 percent clip from 3-point range.

KAT’s main goal is leading the Minnesota Timberwolves back into the postseason.

